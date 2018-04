St. Mary's Kiltoghert stormed to victory in the John McCartin Newtowngore Engineering U17 League 15-a-side Final last Friday night, April 20, in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada as they scored a 5-9 to 3-2 victory over Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's. And Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was on hand to capture all the best images.