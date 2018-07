The Glencar/Manorhamilton team who were defeated by a point in the Feile Peil na nOg Division 5 Final

The Leitrim Minor team who defeated Sligo in the Connacht U17 Championship in Markievicz Park

The Mohill team who took part in the Donal McElligott & Donal Wrynn Shield Final of the Longford Leitrim U12 Cross-Border League in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada. Photo by Willie Donnellan

The Allen Gaels team who competed in the Donal McElligott & Donal Wrynn Shield Final of the Longford Leitrim U12 Cross-Border League last Thursday in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada. Allen Gaels won the Final 5-7 to 4-9. Photo by Willie Donnellan

The Fenagh St. Caillin's team who defeated Carrick Sarsfields by 3-14 to 3-12 to win Diarmuid McKiernan & Paddy Collum Cup in the Esquires Longford Leitrim U12 Cross-Border Finals in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada. Photo by Willie Donnellan

The St. Mary's Kiltoghert team who took part in U10 Go-Games Exhibition game at the recent All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifier between Leitrim and Louth in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada. Photos by Willie Donnellan

The Mohill team who took part in U10 Go-Games Exhibition game at the recent All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifier between Leitrim and Louth in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada. Photos by Willie Donnellan

The Glencar/Manorhamilton team who took part in U10 Go-Games Exhibition game at the recent All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifier between Leitrim and Louth in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada. Photos by Willie Donnellan

The St. Patrick's Dromahair team who took part in U10 Go-Games Exhibition game at the recent All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifier between Leitrim and Louth in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada. Photos by Willie Donnellan

The St. Joseph's & Bornacoola teams who took part in the U10 Go-Games at last Saturday's All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifier between Leitrim and Monaghan in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada. Photos by Willie Donnellan

The Annaduff & Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's teams who took part in the U10 Go-Games at last Saturday's All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifier between Leitrim and Monaghan in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada. Photos by Willie Donnellan

The Allen Gals and Cloone teams who took part in the U10 Go-Games at last Saturday's All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifier between Leitrim and Monaghan in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada. Photos by Willie Donnellan

Members of the Drumkeerin and Kiltubrid teams who took part in last Saturday's Leitrim GAA Games & Coaching committee's Go Games Exhibition at halftime of the Leitrim v Monaghan All-Ireland SFC Qualifier. Photo by Willie Donnellan

The Carrick-on-Shannon Area Community Games team that defeated the Ballinamore Area in the County Final last Sunday in Pairc Naomh Mhuire pictured with their coaches Donal O'Grady and Shane Kelly. (Back, from left) Jude Kennedy, Jack Kelly, Michael O'Grady, Gearoid Curley, Conor Deegan, Sean Gaffney, Richie Gavican, Sean Keaney. (Front) Evan Murtagh, Iarla Martin, Harry Newcombe, Alex McTiernan, Reece Walsh, Daragh Boyle, Daniel Bracken. Missing from photo is Ronan Connolly and coach Seamus Connolly. The team now represents Leitrim in the Connacht series which take place in Carrick-on-Shannon on July 14. Photo by Willie Donnellan