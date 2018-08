Austin McManus and Jean McGowan had a busy morning processing the entries at the Leitrim Glens Sportive Cycle Challenge in the Bee Park Community Centre on Sunday morning

Austin McManus and Jean McGowan had a busy morning processing the entries at the Leitrim Glens Sportive Cycle Challenge in the Bee Park Community Centre on Sunday morning

Seamus McGowan, Chairperson Leitrim Glens Cycling Club, wishes these cyclists bon voyage prior to the start of the Leitrim Glens Sportive Cycle Challenge

Seamus McGowan, Chairperson Leitrim Glens Cycling Club, wishes these cyclists bon voyage prior to the start of the Leitrim Glens Sportive Cycle Challenge

Longford Cycling Club members from Gortletteragh - Paul Mugridge and his grandson Danny Quartermain - bridged the generational divide at the Leitrim Glens Sportive Cycle Challenge.

Longford Cycling Club members from Gortletteragh - Paul Mugridge and his grandson Danny Quartermain - bridged the generational divide at the Leitrim Glens Sportive Cycle Challenge.