Home comforts for Colin as he wins Ballinamore 10K

Ballinamore Festival Road Races had a home winner last Friday when two time Olympian Colin Griffin led home a field of over 100 runners in the Ballinamore Festival 10Km.

Despite the wet day and the clash with the National Masters Track & Field and the Community Games the following day as well as the Longford marathon, the Ballinamore Festival Road Races on Friday evening last drew over a hundred runners and went off without a hitch.

After a heavy downpour shortly before the start, the rain stopped for the duration of the races providing favourable running conditions for those taking part.

Colin Griffin, who is preparing for the Dublin Marathon in late October, repeated his 2015 victory in the 10K with a personal best time of 32.58 but just short of Liam Feely’s record of 32.45 set in 2014.

Aisling van Rensburg of North Sligo A C had her third success in the race after victories in 2012 and 2014.

The Men’s 5K over a very tough course, was won convincingly by Graham Allen of Carrick-on-Shannon AC while Ballinamore runner Laura O’Dowd was the runaway winner of the Women’s 5K.

10Km results

Men: 1 Colin Griffin (Ballinamore) 32.58; 2 John Fitzgibbon (Thurles Crokes) 33.37; 3 Ronan Maguire (Belcoo) 34.44; 4 Ross Gannon (Longford Tri Club) 37.20; 5 Alan Wallace (North Sligo) 37.57; 6 Barry McCartin (Ballinamore) 38.33; Masters: V1: David Ahern (Ballinamore); V2: Michael Keane (Carrick AC); V3 Jimmy Currid (North Sligo); Women: 1 Aisling van Rensburg (North Sligo) 41.00; 2 Cora Regan (Drumshanbo) 42.10; 3 Andrea Horgan (North Sligo) 43.16; 4 Mary Moran (Ballymahon) 43.24; 5 Trish Lee (North Sligo) 44.37; 6 Maura Dervin (Mullingar Harriers) 44.42; Masters: V1: Janice McCartin (Ballinamore); V2: Katrina Finnegan (Skreen); V3: Mary Ellen Timmins (Fenagh)

5Km results

Men: 1 Graham Allen (Carrick AC) 20.00; 2 Morgan McCaffrey (Bawnboy) 20.47; 3 Anthony O'Reilly (Ballyconnell) 21.46; First Junior: Thomas Murphy (unattached) 35.13; Womens: 1 Laura O'Dowd (Ballinamore) 20.3 2 Aoife Donaghy (Celtic/DCH) 23.14; 3 Noirin Kelly (Sligo AC) 23.25; First Junior: Cliodhna Donaghy (Celtic/DCH) 23.30

Mile results

U16 Girls: Lucy Quinn (Dublin) 5.58; U16 Boys Niall Ahern (Ballinamore) 5.47; U14 Boys: Shane Feeney (Tuam); U14 Girls: Roisin Feeney (Tuam)