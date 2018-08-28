Five things we learned from Week 4 of the Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC - GALLERY

We’re coming to the end of the Group stages in the Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Football Championship and we’re returning with five things we’ve learned from last weekend’s engrossing action.

AUGHAWILLAN’S CASE FOR THE DEFENCE

It is not as if they were coming in under the radar but Aughawillan have definitely moved to the top of the favourites list after losing in the first round. But they may also be slightly worried by a defence, normally the bedrock of any Aughawillan team, that is creaking, leaking eight goals in three wins. There’s a saying in American Football that offenses win games, defences win championships - that’s something for the Willies to contemplate.

WHEN LOSING IS ALSO A WIN

Glencar/Manorhamilton’s win over St. Mary’s might seem like a big blow but the Carrick men may just learn more from defeat than they would from victory. A few problems showed up against the north Leitrim men and if St. Mary’s fix them, they’ll be very hard stopped so sometimes a loss is not a loss!

A RETURN TO WINNER TAKES ALL

Many still pander for a return to the old days of one and done championship action so it will be interesting to see how many flock to the meeting of Gortletteragh and Drumreilly in the final round. The winner goes into the quarter-finals, the loser into a relegation battle so the stakes are quite high and it should increase the excitement levels too.

THREE INTO TWO WON’T GO

The final round of Group 2 games should mean the phone lines are buzzing between three different venues on Saturday week as Aughnasheelin, Allen Gaels and Melvin Gaels are all fighting for the final two places in the quarter-finals. If anything, it might bring a degree of drama to the final round of games and certainly help out the profits of O2, Vodafone and Eir!

WHEN THE DROP ISN’T THE WORST THING IN THE WORLD

I’d never be one to encourage a team to aim for relegation but given the struggles that Bornacoola and St. Patrick’s Dromahair are having in the Senior Championship, relegation to the Intermediate Championship might actually be in their long term interest. Of course, both teams could come out and win their relegation semi-finals and the egg would be on my face but looking at the results, both clubs are going through one of those awful patches that afflict a club every now and again. The chance to rebuild at a lower level could be just what the doctor ordered!