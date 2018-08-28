Five things we learned from Week 4 of the Smith Monumentals Leitrim IFC - GALLERY

We’re coming to the end of the Group stages in the Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship and we’re returning with five things we’ve learned from last weekend’s engrossing action.

Remember to keep an eye out for our five things we’ve learned from the Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Football Championship.

A DRESS REHEARSHAL FOR THE BIG DAY?

Did spectators in Cloone get a sneak peak of the 2018 Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship Final last Saturday with the titanic clash of Leitrim Gaels and Fenagh St. Caillin’s? Many experts would seem to think so provided they avoid each other in the semi-finals and while some clubs may bristle at that suggestions, the Gaels and Fenagh do seem to be operating at a higher level at the moment. Don’t be surprised to see a County Final repeat

WHEN WINNING IS ALSO A LOSS

Spare a thought for the footballers of Carrigallen last Sunday - they record their first win of the championship, handing Eslin their first defeat of the campaign into the bargain and then they learn it is all for nothing! Ballinamore defeated Mohill in a battle of the second strings meaning last year’s semi-finalists are consigned to the relegation playoffs for 2018.

A KICK HEARD ALL ROUND THE WORLD - OR LEITRIM ANYWAY!

It’s been a while since a single kick has so much impact on a Championship, maybe Ronan Kennedy’s dramatic winning goal two years ago in the Senior Final but Padraig Cornyn’s injury time winner for Ballinaglera against Drumkeerin completely changed the face of Group 2. Instead of being done and dusted, the final round of games promises drama and excitement, joy and tears and all thanks to Padraig Cornyn.

MOMENTUM IS EVERYTHING

Teams talk about momentum all the time - momentum in games is crucial but over the course of five games in a round robin system, momentum can be the difference between merely qualifying for the quarter-finals and making an impact in the Quarter-Final stages. Both Fenagh and Kiltubrid won their first three games but lost last weekend - is their momentum gone or can they drag it back in the final round? Only time will tell.

EVERYTHING TO PLAY FOR - NO DEAD RUBBERS IN GROUP 2

Group 1 might be done and dusted but Group 2 features three enormous games in the final round. It should make for an exciting round of games on Sunday week until the final whistle sounds in each venue just who has made it through.