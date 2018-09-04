GAA Barna Recycling U13 Championship 15-a-side Final
St. Mary's edge Leitrim Gaels in titanic struggle - GALLERY
Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was on hand to capture some great images, on and off the field, from a titanic struggle at last Friday's Barna Recycling U13 Championship 15-a-side Final in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada. St. Mary's completed a League and Championship double with a dramatic late winner, 3-11 to 3-10. Full report in this week's Leitrim Observer.
