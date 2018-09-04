St. Mary's make it a League and Championship double - GALLERY

St. Mary's Kiltoghert completed a League and Championship double in style on Monday evening when they overpowered a battling Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's in the John McCartin Newtowngore Engineering U17 Championship 15-a-side title. Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was on hand to capture some great images from the 1-23 to 1-7 triumph. See this week's Leitrim Observer for full report.