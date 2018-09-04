St. Joseph's Ladies celebrate back to back triumphs - GALLERY

St. Joseph's were crowned Leitrim Ladies Senior Football Champions for 2018 after they defeated League champions Glencar/Manorhamilton in last Saturday's Final in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada. Observer photographer Willie Donnellan captured the images from the celebrations after St. Joseph's 3-9 to 2-5 victory.

SEE THIS WEEK'S LEITRIM OBSERVER FOR REPORTS, REACTION AND WWW.LEITRIMOBSERVER.IE FOR MORE GALLERIES FROM THE FINAL.