Mevlin Gaels recipe for success

Melvin Gaels GAA club recently organised a Recipes for Success workshop with thanks to funding received through the GAA’s Healthy Club project in partnership with Irish Life.

Melvin Gaels GAA club was one of 92 clubs nationwide selected to participate in the GAA’s Healthy Club project which is now in Phase 3 and involves 150 clubs across the 32 counties.

Almost 220 clubs applied to participate in Phase 3 highlighting the progressive nature of Melvin Gaels GAA Club. One of their most successful initiatives this year has been the Recipes for Success program.

20 boys and girls from U15 and U14 teams attended a workshop in St Angela’s College in Sligo. Here they learned about healthy eating, in particular the importance when playing sports of a good diet. They then made chilli con carne and banana muffins.

Some of the participants had very little cooking experience so this was a huge learning curve for them. Others were more experienced but still learned valuable lessons. By learning how to make chilli, they then could easily make a variety of healthy dinners such as Shepards pie or spaghetti bolognaise by just adapting them slightly.

Over the next 12 months Melvin Gaels GAA Healthy Club committee hope to deliver further programmes that support members physical, emotional and social wellbeing. The Healthy Club Project is supported by Healthy Ireland, the HSE, the National Office for Suicide Prevention and Irish Life.

Participating Healthy Clubs seek to expand their positive influence beyond the playing field by implement policies, partnerships, and programmes designed to support the physical, emotional, and social wellbeing of their communities.

Phase 4 of the GAA’s Healthy Club project will open to new interested clubs in January 2020 but training is currently available to any clubs interested in getting involved through the Associations’ Health & Wellbeing Committee.

Contact your local Health & Wellbeing Committee for details at chair.hwc.leitrim. @gaa.ie or visit www.gaa.ie/ community for information on the Healthy Club project.