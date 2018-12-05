St Mary's Kiltoghert crowned Club of the Year at Leitrim Scór na nÓg finals

The Leitrim Scór na nOg County Final took place on Sunday last, December 2 nd in the Mayflower, Drumshanbo. Paddy McDermott former all- Ireland quiz winner from Cavan did an excellent job hosting the table quiz final.

With 12 teams taking part and a tight finish to the final round, Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins managed to claim the county title for 2019.

The 4 young men qualify for the All-Ireland table quiz to be held in the TF Theatre in Castlebar next February.

An added bonus and a great practise round is also provided by coiste Connacht when they host a provincial round at their finals to be held in January.

The main stage competition exceeded expectations in both numbers and talent. A huge amount of effort from clubs, with numbers very much increased on previous year’s finals.

It was a proud day for Leitrim to host a final with entries in all disciplines, something that was not easily achieved around Connacht.

Bean an Ti for the day was Sarah McWeeney from Aughnasheelan, having lots of experience as a competitor, she settled into the role with ease.

Leitrim county finalist hopefuls took to the stage to present their best-polished performance to the judges from Monaghan.

Well done to all 12 clubs who took part – Aughavas, Annaduff, Aughnasheelan, Allen Gaels, Ballinaglera, Fenagh, Glencar-Manorhamilton, Gortletteragh, Kiltubrid, Leitrim Gaels, Mohill and St Mary’s.

It was a fabulous afternoon of music, song and dance. It was great to see some familiar faces returning to Scór Liatroma aris. Maith sibh go Leir.

Medals were presented to the winners by Chairperson of Leitrim’s Cathloirlach Coiste Scór Claire Crossan.

Club na mbliana was selected by the adjudicators and awarded to St Mary’s for their huge entries (11) in this year’s competition.

The Cormac MacGiolla Shield was proudly presented to Laura Crossan, Cultural officer of St Mary’s by Ailbhe McGill, Bornacoola.

The Leitrim Scór na nÓg winners were as follows:

Rince Foirne: St Mary’s B

Solo Singing: Amelia Pajak, Mohill

Recitation: Michael Connorton, St Mary’s

Ballad Group: St Marys, Carrick

Léiriú: Aughnasheelan

Instrumental Music: Kiltubrid

Set Dancing: Annaduff

Dates for the Diary:

Connacht Scór na nOg – January 13, Claremorris Town Hall

Senior County Final – February 9

All-Ireland Scór na nOg – February 9, TF Theatre Castlebar

School Scór - March 19

Connacht Senior Scór – 10 th March 10, Balla, Co Mayo

Senior All-Ireland Scór – TF Theatre Castlebar, Co Mayo

