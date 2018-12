Padraig Keane presents the Kevin Keane Memorial trophy for the Allen Gaels U-12 Boys player of the year to James Rock. Also pictured are Allen Gaels' James Flynn, captain of the Division 2 winning team and Leitrim county goalkeeper Diarmuid McKiernan.

Padraig Keane presents the Kevin Keane Memorial Trophy to the Allen Gaels U-16 girls most improved player of the year to Rachel McGarry. Also pictured are coach Dermot McDonagh and Cavan Ladies player Ailish Cornyn.

Padraig Keane presents the Kevin Keane Memorial Trophy to the Allen Gaels U-12 girls player of the year to Andrea Gilmartin. Also pictured is Ailish Cornyn.

The Allen Gaels U-13 Boys, winners of the Leitrim Shield Final pictured with coaches Cyril McKeon, Kenneth Dowler, Richard O'Loughlin and Allen Gaels players James Flynn and Diarmuid McKiernan.

Padraig Keane presents the Kevin Keane Memorial trophy for the Allen Gaels U-13 Boys player of the year to Fionn Gilrane. Also pictured are Allen Gaels' James Flynn, captain of the Division 2 winning team and Leitrim county goalkeeper Diarmuid McKiernan.

Ailish Cornyn presents the Kevin Keane Memorial Trophy to the U-18 girls minor player of the year to Niamh Morahan. Also pictured are Padraig Keane and Dermot McDonagh, coach.

Padraig Keane presents the Kevin Keane Memorial Trophy to the Allen Gaels U-16 girls player of the year to Zaklina Ozdobinska. Also pictured are coach Dermot McDonagh and Cavan Ladies player Ailish Cornyn.

Ailish Cornyn presents the Kevin Keane Memorial Trophy to the U-18 girls minor most improved player of the year to Lauren McKeon. Also pictured are Padraig Keane and Dermot McDonagh, coach.

Rosyln Kane, winner of the U-14 Girls player of the year award pictured with coach Ruth McKeon and Cavan footballer Ailish Cornyn.

Padraig Keane presents the Kevin Keane Memorial Trophy to the Allen Gaels U-13 boys most improved player to James O'Connor. Also pictured are Leitrim county goalkeeper Diarmuid McKiernan and Allen Gaels Division 2 winning captain James Flynn.

The Allen Gaele U-14 ladies team, winners of the Leitrim Shield Final pictured with Ailish Cornyn and coach Ruth McKeon.

Padraig Keane presents the Kevin Keane Memorial Trophy to the Allen Gaels U-12 girls most improved player to Erin McCawley. Also pictured is Ailish Cornyn.

Padraig Keane presents the Kevin Keane Memorial Trophy to the Allen Gaels U-15 Boys player of the year Radek Oberwan. Also pictured are coaches Angus Fee and Farrell McKeon.

