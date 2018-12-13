Watch | 2019 Leitrim jersey officially unveiled in JP Clarke's Saloon, New York

New York has been a popular destination with Leitrim GAA in recent years with four championship wins claimed there to date and last weekend provided another memorable occassion as the new Leitrim senior football jersey was launched in JP Clarke's Saloon.

There has been a hugely positive reaction to the new look Leitrim jersey following its unveiling in New York last Friday night.

It was an historic event as JP Clarke's Saloon, located on McLean Avenue, Yonkers, New York, became the first American based business to sponsor an Irish inter-county team.

JP Clarke's is well known to many Leitrim supporters following trips to support the county earlier this year and in previous Connacht Championship campaigns in 2013, 2008 and 2003 and is run by Seamus Clarke, originally from Gortletteragh and his wife Caitriona who is originally from Drumshanbo.

Among those in attendance on the night were Leitrim manager Terry Hyland and Leitrim County Board officials Attracta O'Reilly and Martin McCartin while Seamus’s brother Sean, as well as the Gortletteragh Chairman, Barry Costello travelled for the event.

There were many Leitrim Gaels present spanning many generations with Eslin’s Joe Taylor being among the most senior. In attendance also were Paddy Gormely, Chairman of the NY Leitrim Football Club, Sharon Redican, Chairwoman of the Leitrim Ladies NY, Dessie McWeeney, President of the County Leitrim Society of New York, and Laurence McGrath, Chairman of the NY GAA.

Since pictures were first posted online last weekend there has been widespread praise for the new jersey which has a retro look to it.

Writing in this week's Cloone GAA notes former Leitrim County Board Chairman Gerry McGovern said, “It’s a beautiful jersey and hopefully it will bring us into a new era when Leitrim will have a run of success.”