Paul and Paula win at Kiltoghert Turkey Trot

Paul Little and Paula Mollahan won’t have to worry about the Christmas Dinner this year after both won the main prizes at last Sunday’s Kiltoghert Turkey Trot.

With a great turnout of local runners, organisers said participants raised €600 for north west hospice. Paul Little was first across the line in a time of 17.55.5 with Paula Mollohan the first lady in a time of 23.57.1.

Paul’s prize was a free range Turkey sponsored by Gannon’s Poultry while Paula won a €50 voucher sponsored by Glancy’s Super Valu. “Spider-Man” won the Best dressed Turkey theme - €50 voucher sponsored by Gerard Anthony menswear while Martin & Mary Doyle won the Best demonstration of the turkey trot €50 voucher sponsored by the Barge steakhouse.

Padraig Hackett was the First local turkey Trotter home while the first U12 boy Hugh McGovern and second boy home Dhani Keane won two boxes of biscuits sponsored by David McKenna. The McGinns of Kilnagross won two bottles of wine, sponsored by David McKenna, for the best dressed family.

Cyril McKeon of Drumshanbo AC won bottle of wine and box of chocolates sponsored by David McKenna while Pat Heffernan won the Most improved fancy dress, sponsored by Hilda Reynolds.

A massive thank you to all our fancy dress trotters and a big thank you to the following people who helped make it all happen:

Bryan Whitney and Frieda Gurn on registration; Paul Regan and Adrian Gurn on the course route; Micheál, Joe and Sean Guckian, Gerry and Mick McLoughlin on stewarding; Siobhan Doran, Grainne Connaire and Tamsin McLoughlin for catering and the lovely soup; Keelan McGinn for music; Mark Kelly for photography.

A big thank you to our sponsors for the great prizes: Gannons Poultry; Glancy’s Super Valu; Gerard Anthony Menswear; The Barge Steakhouse; Hilda Reynolds & David McKenna.

Also please support the following events over the Christmas period - the St. Stephen’s Day 5k in Leitrim Village for the IHCPT and the Bernard Murray memorial 5k run on December 27, at St Mary’s GAA Park.