Children throughout Leitrim and around the world woke up this morning having been visited by Santa Claus.

While not many were quick enough to catch a glimpse of Santa and his reindeers, one of Santa's helpers was in Mohill recently and Therese Foy was on hand to capture the delight on the faces of the young children when they met him.

Read Also:

The search is on for Leitrim's All Time Great!