Leitrim and Mayo produce thriller in Carrick - GALLERY

Leitrim and Mayo produced an historic FBD Insurance Connacht League game on Sunday January 6, as the game ended in a 2-13 apeice draw and became the first ever gaelic games match to use a penalty shootout to decide the result.

Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was on hand to capture all the best images, from the pitch and the stands, on an historic day for the GAA as Leitrim lost 4-1 in the shoot-out.

