Pat Spillane presents medals on Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher's night of celebration

Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher were out in force last Saturday when the Rainbow Ballroom in Glenfarne hosted the Club's presentation of the 2018 Pyramid Bookmakers Leitrim Junior A Championship medals.

The night was graced by eight-time All-Ireland winner and nine time All-Star Pat Spillane who presented the team and management with their medals.

The RTE pundit was so impressed with Glenfarne/Kilty’s story, winning the Junior A title less than a year after almost going out of existence, that he contacted the Club himself asking if he could make the medal presentation himself, the only medal presentation he has done.

Photographer James Molloy was on hand to capture all the best images from the night.