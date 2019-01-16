"Harte of the Matter" a great success for Melvin Gaels - GALLERY

The “Harte of the Matter” in the Great Northern Hotel, Bundoran turned out to be a great night’s entertainment for all who came along.

The guest speakers on the night, Caroline Currid, Mickey Harte, Aiden O’Mahony, Brian McEniff and Rory Gallagher were all very inspiring. Everyone who came along was very impressed by the speakers and the event as a whole.

Colin Regan did a fantastic job interviewing the guests and organising in general. The audience were also entertained by “Theresa May” and “Donald Trump” who came along at short notice, and gave their views on matters in the GAA.

Thanks to everyone who worked so hard to make the night a success and to all who donated prizes for the raffle. Thanks to all the guests for coming along and all in the community for the support.

The victorious U20 Championship winners were also presented with their medals by Aiden O’Mahony. Congratulations and well done to them all and their mentors.

This is an event that will need to be repeated as many people were disappointed that they couldn’t make it on the night. Well done to all the organisers.