Leitrim students show their class in SPAR FAI Primary Schools 5s County Final - GALLERY

Bee Park, Manorhamilton played host to the Leitrim County Final of the SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Programme on April 10.

The SPAR FAI Primary Schools 5s Programme has seen participation figures grow year on year to become the largest primary schools’ competition in the country. 36,616 students from 1,691 schools are contesting the SPAR 5s this year, 410 of which hail from Leitrim.

Through a series of local qualification rounds just 13 teams progress from a hard-fought Leitrim County Final onto the provincial finals.

The ‘A’ Cup, open to boys and/or mixed teams from small schools, had 4 passionate schools compete in a close group between the talented Drumkeerin National School and Scoil Chlann Naofa NS, Ballinamore. Drumkeerin National School triumphed in what was a thrilling contest.

The ‘B’ Cup, for medium sized schools, again proved to be a compelling division with four teams involved. The group was eventually won by Gaelscoile Liatroma who proved a little too strong over a talented St Joseph’s NS, Leitrim Village side.

The ‘C’ Cup, for large schools Will be represented by Scoil Mhuire, Carrick-on-Shannon in the upcoming Connacht finals.

The winners will now progress to the Connacht Finals on May 9, in Castlebar, Co Mayo.

The rise in the number of girls putting boot to ball has been particularly pleasing for sponsors, SPAR, as 40% of participants are now female. Participation in the girl’s division of the SPAR FAI Primary Schools 5s Programme reached an all-time high this year with 15,344 4th, 5th and 6th class girls registered making it more competitive than ever.

The Girls ‘A’ and ‘B’ finals were also held on April 10,l where there was a fantastic atmosphere throughout the competition.

In the Girls ‘A’ Cup, for small schools, St Joseph’s NS, Aughavas defeated Drumkeerin NS in a really exciting and hard-fought match to secure their place at the top of the group with Drumkeerin finishing second.

In the Girls ‘B’ Cup Final, for medium sized schools, Scoil Chlann Naofa NS, Ballinamore remained with 100% win record as they sealed qualification to the next stage after they overcame a tough challenge from Drumlease NS.

