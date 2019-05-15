Eanna & Toyosi burn up the track

Sprinters were the headline acts over the weekend with Toyosi Fagbo starring at the North Connacht Schools Track & Field Qualifiers in Claremorris while Eanna Madden continued his comeback with a win in Waterford.

Competing in the Ton Le Gaoithe meet in Waterford, Eanna, who missed all of last year’s outdoor season through injury, won the 200m in a swift 21.65 seconds, just holding off Raheny’s Mark Smyth by two hundredths of a second.

This was after running one of his fastest 100m times when he clocked 10.70 in the 100m at the same meet, a good sign for the remainder of the year.

Eanna’s Carrick AC clubmate Gerard O’Donnell had two solid outings in Waterford, clocking 14.31 and 14.11 over two 110m hurdles races in Waterford, having to give best on each occasion to Crusaders Matthew Behan.

In Claremorris, Leitrim’s athletes were in action at the North Connacht Schools Qualifiers, hoping to earn places in Thursday’s Irish Life Health Connacht Schools Finals in Athlone.

Top of the billing was Carrick Community School’s Toyosi Fagbo who won the Inter boys 100m and 200m double despite being a year out of his age group. Toyosi ran 11.77 in the shorter event, while his 23.46 over 200m smashed his personal best with clubmate Oisin Kearney making a big breakthrough with a 23.88 clocking.

Oisin, who finished 2nd in the Inter 400m in a time of 55.93 with schoolmate Cian Mollohan fourth in 58.79, teamed up with Toyosi, Cian and Sean Brennan to win the Inter relay with 49.78.

Oliver Kearney, younger brother of Oisin, was another winner in the Minor 200m with a 28.15 clocking and also finished second over 100m in 14.16. Lara Mulvaney Kelly was a winner for St Clare’s Manorhamilton when she threw 9.34m to win the Inter girls shot by almost three metres.

The 800m races saw two victories for Leitrim schools with Ellis Conway clocking 2.23.78 to lead home Sarah Brady 2.27.14 and Lauren Reynolds 2.29.87 in the combined Senior/Inter race, Ellis winning the Senor and Sarah the Inter race .

Mohill Community College’s Alannah McGuinness ran a season’s best 12.43 to finish second in the Senior Girls 100m despite getting off to a slow start and then suffering a painful cramp that almost ended her race in the final 20 metres.

Ella McDaid was denied victory over the 80m Hurdles by just 0.11 as she clocked 12.52 seconds and then she and her Ursuline teammates finished second behind Carrick’s Aine McGwynne, Alanna Murray, Lauren Reynolds and Sophie McCabe in the Inter girls relay.

McCabe had qualified as an individual in the 100m and 200m, clocking 13.66 and 27.35 which was a new pb with schoolmate Aine McGwynne 8th in the 100m with 13.82.

The middle distances saw debutants Sean Brennan and Cian McKiernan qualify in fifth and sixth in the Inter 800m while Fionn O’Brien set a new pb of 4.48.31 to finish sixth in the 1,500m.

Leitrim’s final two qualifiers were Alanna Murray in the Inter Girls 300m who ran 46.85 despite a strained hamstring and Jack Keenehan who set a new personal best of 5.13m in the Inter Long Jump.

Ulster Schools Qualifiers

North Leitrim AC had a number of athletes in action in the Ulster Schools Track & Field Qualifiers with wins for Aaron and Eugene Bradshaw and Alannah Witherow.

Aaron won the Senior triple jump and also took second in the discus while Eugene took victory in the Inter steeplechase. Alannah’s victory came in the Junior Girls long jump.

Niamh Carolan had two second place finished in the Inter steeplechase and discus while Nathan Cassidy finished second in the Senior triple jump. Rachel Keaney was another silver medalist, this time in the Junior walk.

Third place finishes were recorded by Oisin Carolan in the Senior Triple Jump and Discus while Eugene Doherty finished fourth in the Inter 400m.

Leitrim Track & Field

Sligo will host two Leitrim championships over the next two Wednesdays. Tonight (May 15), the U9, 10 & 11 team competition will be held in Sligo at 6pm, an event where two competitors from the same club combine their scores to find a winner.

Next Wednesday, the Leitrim Track & Field championships take place in Sligo also with individual events for all age groups including a number of events for Over 16s that are also suitable for Senior and Masters athletes. See the Leitrim Athletics page on Facebook for more details from both events.