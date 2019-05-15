Five Connacht titles for Leitrim teams

Leitrim had a very successful outing at the recent Aldi Community Games Connacht Team Finals, taking back five sets of medals to the county.

Lough Allen area had two draughts teams competing with the U16 team winning the silver medal.

In U16 Chess Manorhamilton also contested the final and took the silver medal while the Basketball competitions provided much excitement. The U11 mixed team from Carrick on Shannon also won a silver medal.

Leitrim’s Ballinamore U16 girls basketball contested the final after defeating Boyle representing Roscommon in the semi-final.

They faced basketball giants Oranmore Maree from Galway in the final. The girls led by six points at half time but Oranmore came back to lead by eight points with three minutes to go. The girls never gave up and with three seconds to go and three points down they called a time out and on returning to play scored a three pointer to level the game on full time.

Going to extra time the girls held out for a two point win and now go as Connacht champions to the All-Ireland Finals.

Team: Niamh Donohoe, Molly Murphy, Emma Honeyman, Megan McGovern, Síomha Quinn, Emma Beirne, Emma McKiernan, Chloe Murray

In a similar exciting fashion Ballinamore U16 boys also defeated Roscommon champions Croghan in a very competitive game by three points. They then contested the final against Claregalway, the Galway Champions, and after a really exciting match won out by the slimmest of margins – one point!

They also go on to represent Connacht in the All Ireland Finals in Limerick on May 25.

Team: Michael Reilly, Michael McKiernan, Killian Maguire, TJ Quinn, Emmett McGirl, Daniel McLoughlin, Eoin Connaughton, Dylan Reynolds, Diarmuid McGovern.

Thanks to the great coaches involved with putting teams in from all areas in Leitrim and to the great local and county committees without whom none of these great experiences would possibly happen. Míle Buiochas go leir.