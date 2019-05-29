Gallery | New monument unveiled in Drumshanbo to remember renowned piper John Gorman

A monument in memory of the piper John Gorman was officially unveiled at the site of his interment in Murhaun Graveyard (also known as the Famine Graveyard), Drumshanbo last Sunday, May 26.

John Gorman was one of Ireland’s most influential traditional musicians and he enriched the musical heritage of an entire region embracing parts of counties Roscommon, Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim.

A native of Derrylahan near Gorthaganny, Co Roscommon, he was an outstanding uileann piper, as well as a music teacher and performer on several other instruments.

He died in a tragic accident near Drumshanbo, early in 1917 and is buried in Murhaun.