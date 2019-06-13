Leitrim schools star in Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Finals - GALLERY

The following are the winners and runners-up of the finals in the boys and girls competition of the Allianz Leitrim Cumann na mBunscol Gaelic football finals held recently. Winners named first, then runners-up

Boys Competition

Division 1 League: St Joseph's Leitrim; Annaduff NS

Division 1 Shield : Gaelscoil Liatroma, St Patrick's NS Drumshanbo

Division 2 League: St Caillin's NS Fenagh Scoil Clann Naofa Ballinamore

Division 2 Shield : Scoil Mhuire NS, Carrick Drumlease NS

Division 3: Drumkeerin; St Joseph's Aughavas

Division 3 Shield: Gortletteragh NS; Kilnagross NS

Division 4 League: Diffreen NS; Scoil Mhuire NS Bornacoola

Division 4 Shield: Ardvarney NS; Killenummery NS

Division 5 League: Aughawillan NS; Aughnasheelin NS

Division 5 Shield: Glenfarne NS; SN Gaelscoil Cluainín

Division 6 League: Largy NS; St Hugh's NS Dowra

Division 6 Shield: Drumlea NS ; Drumeela NS

Girls Competition

Division 1 League: St Bridget's NS Drumcong; Scoil Clann Naofa Ballinamore

Division 1 Shield: St Joseph's NS Leitrim; St. Patrick's NS Drumshanbo

Division 2 League: St Caillin's NS Fenagh; Gortletteragh NS

Division 2 Shield: Gaelscoil Liatroma; Scoil Mhuire NS Carrick

Division 3 League: St Joseph's Aughavas; Cloone NS

Division 3 Shield: Scoil Mhuire Bornacoola; Drumkeerin NS

Division 4 League: Aughnasheelin NS; Glenfarne NS

Division 4 Shield: St Hugh's NS Dowra; Ardvarney NS