GAA
Leitrim schools star in Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Finals - GALLERY
The following are the winners and runners-up of the finals in the boys and girls competition of the Allianz Leitrim Cumann na mBunscol Gaelic football finals held recently. Winners named first, then runners-up
Boys Competition
Division 1 League: St Joseph's Leitrim; Annaduff NS
Division 1 Shield : Gaelscoil Liatroma, St Patrick's NS Drumshanbo
Division 2 League: St Caillin's NS Fenagh Scoil Clann Naofa Ballinamore
Division 2 Shield : Scoil Mhuire NS, Carrick Drumlease NS
Division 3: Drumkeerin; St Joseph's Aughavas
Division 3 Shield: Gortletteragh NS; Kilnagross NS
Division 4 League: Diffreen NS; Scoil Mhuire NS Bornacoola
Division 4 Shield: Ardvarney NS; Killenummery NS
Division 5 League: Aughawillan NS; Aughnasheelin NS
Division 5 Shield: Glenfarne NS; SN Gaelscoil Cluainín
Division 6 League: Largy NS; St Hugh's NS Dowra
Division 6 Shield: Drumlea NS ; Drumeela NS
Girls Competition
Division 1 League: St Bridget's NS Drumcong; Scoil Clann Naofa Ballinamore
Division 1 Shield: St Joseph's NS Leitrim; St. Patrick's NS Drumshanbo
Division 2 League: St Caillin's NS Fenagh; Gortletteragh NS
Division 2 Shield: Gaelscoil Liatroma; Scoil Mhuire NS Carrick
Division 3 League: St Joseph's Aughavas; Cloone NS
Division 3 Shield: Scoil Mhuire Bornacoola; Drumkeerin NS
Division 4 League: Aughnasheelin NS; Glenfarne NS
Division 4 Shield: St Hugh's NS Dowra; Ardvarney NS
