Gallery | Leitrim greats enjoy their day in the sun and the rain

On a day when Roscommon completed their own giant killing act, the most legendary giant killing act in Connacht GAA history was celebrated as the Leitrim 1994 Connacht Senior Championship winners were honoured in Pearse Stadium.

As hard as it is to believe, 25 years seem to have past in a blink of an eye as Connacht GAA honoured Leitrim's 1994 heroes by presenting them to the crowd in Salthill before last Sunday's Connacht Senior Championship Final between Galway and Roscommon.

All members of that historic Leitrim team and management were presented to the crowd, bar Jason Ward and Colin McGlynn who couldn't be there because of prior commitments.

Ward did make it down to a reunion of the team in Claregalway on Saturday evening while McGlynn was represented by his brother Martin and father Pat on the day.

As @LeitrimGAA look forward to their meeting with @RoscommonGAA this weekend; GAANOW Rewind takes a look back 25 years to a glorious day for Leitrim with George Dugdale’s goal helping them to a historic victory in 1994 @ConnachtGAA Championship! pic.twitter.com/HM3eMJo6zk — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 9, 2019

The glory days of when the Green & Gold completed a remarkable triple crown by defeating the province's big three all away from home - Roscommon in Hyde Park, Galway in a replay in Tuam Stadium and then reigning champions Mayo in Hyde Park - were relived time and time again last weekend.

Apart from their own get-together on the Saturday evening, the team, management, back room team and various officials from the ear were also special guests at a pre-match reception in Pearse Stadium while after the match, the team were also honoured at a special banquet organised by Connacht GAA.

It was definitely a weekend for nostalgia with an excellent article in the Sunday Independent from Ballinamore's own Tommy Conlon bringing back a flood of memories as he chatted with his own brother Liam Conlon, Padraig Kenny and Pat Donohue.

The reaction on social media to pictures from the event was warm with many unable to believe that 25 years had passed so quickly.

Great occasion for the 1994 Connacht Champions, the guests of honour at today's @ConnachtGAA Final in Salthill. Players and Management all looking great after a quarter century!! #LeitrimGAA #GAABelong pic.twitter.com/H1Xz5s0AXo — Leitrim GAA (@LeitrimGAA) June 16, 2019