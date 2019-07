Bishop of Ardagh and Clonmacnois, Francis Duffy, family members, nieces and nephews of Muredach Walsh, Fenagh are pictured at the presentation of a Benemerenti gold medal to Muredach who has served in St Mary's Church, Foxfield since 1938 both as an altar boy and a sacristan.

He has also served in Knock Shrine as a steward for 64 years.

Pictures: Willie Donnellan.