Gallery | The sun shone on Drumshanbo for Ray Darcy's live broadcast

News Reporter

Reporter:

News Reporter

The Ray D’Arcy Show was broadcast live from Acres Lake, Drumshanbo on RTÉ Radio 1 last Thursday and Thomas Nolan was on hand to get some great pictures from the event.

The show is one of a series from various locations throughout Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands as part of Fáilte Ireland’s ‘Yours to Uncover’ marketing campaign for the region.

Read Also: One of Leitrim's best known publicans announces his retirement