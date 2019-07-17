Gallery | The sun shone on Drumshanbo for Ray Darcy's live broadcast

The Ray D’Arcy Show was broadcast live from Acres Lake, Drumshanbo on RTÉ Radio 1 last Thursday and Thomas Nolan was on hand to get some great pictures from the event.

Thanks so much to everyone who came out to see us in #Drumshanbo including these two adorable pups and their owners! @RTERadio1 @Failte_Ireland #IrelandsHiddenHeartlands pic.twitter.com/sXTd0dSECO — Ray D'Arcy Radio (@RadioRayRTE) July 11, 2019

The show is one of a series from various locations throughout Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands as part of Fáilte Ireland’s ‘Yours to Uncover’ marketing campaign for the region.

