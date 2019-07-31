Gallery | Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pays surprise visit to Joe Mooney Summer School

The hundreds of people who attended the Annual Summer School Barbecue at the Lough Allen Hotel last Friday were joined by a surprise visitor when An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD stopped by on his way back from the Cabinet meeting held in Donegal the previous day.

Mr Varadkar was accompanied by local Councillor and Comhairle Chontae Liatroma Cathaoirleach Enda McGloin MCC who arranged the visit, Senator Frank Feehan, Cllr Sinead Maguire from Sligo, among others.

An Taoiseach stayed for an hour enjoying the good food and the welcome of many who approached him for a selfie or a few words of welcome.

He also did a tour of the tables where he met locals and visitors alike in the informal setting.

Some visitors especially from overseas expressed surprise at the informality of the visit and the ease of access to Ireland’s Head of Government but it was pointed out that Ireland doesn’t do pomp and ceremony.

In the event, the relaxed atmosphere at the barbecue allowed An Taoiseach and his party to enjoy the visit without unnecessary intrusion and according to Cllr McGloin, Mr Varadkar enjoyed his visit and promised to return.