Gallery | 50th anniversary of Strabraggan NS, Arigna

Strabraggan National School is 50 years old and the community celebrated this auspicious anniversary with a weekend of community events.

On Friday July 26 there was a night at the Arigna Mining Experience showcasing photos, heritage and stories from the Arigna area. Brian Leyden, Tommy Guihen, Aoife Duignan and local children will perform song and dance.

Saturday’s events started at 10 am, with a walk led by Tommy Earley around the unique habitats and special scenery at Tommy’s farm and along sections of the Miner’s way. Refreshments afterwards in The Moiner’s Bar.

On Saturday, July 27 the Strabraggan Smashers took on the Greaghnafarna Goats in a rematch of the iconic game between the local rivals. The best derbys are the local ones!

Following blessing of the graves on Sunday, July 28 the formal celebrations commence at Strabraggan NS to commemorate and celebrate 50 years of teaching and learning in the school. There was an official launch of a commemorative book with memories and photos over the five decades followed by entertainment and refreshments.

This was a very special weekend for the whole school community of Strabraggan NS and the community of Arigna.