Gallery | Big crowds enjoy Annaduff Family Fun Day

The 2019 Annaduff Annual Family fun day took take place on Sunday, August 4. This year Annaduff GAA Club will be donating half the proceeds to mental health awareness charity a Lust for Life as well as the Irish Cancer Society.

It proved to be a great day with lots to do including underage football, bouncy castles, cake sales and a new initiative, the Health hub.

Many thanks to all of you that came to support the event and thank you to all participants, coaches and the family day committee including MC on the day Mr. James King.

The night finished in Cox's Steakhouse Dromod where the raffle draw took place. 1st prize €500 Catriona O’Shea Ina, 2nd prize €150 Patrica Downey, 3rd prize €100 hamper Seamus Dunne, 4th prize meal in Lough Rynn Carmel Donelon, 5th prize Homeland Voucher William Guckian.

There was also a house draw with the winners Fionnuala Maxwell, Gene Cox, Ciaran Lyons, Treasa Guckian, Rachel Lavin and Breda Doherty.

A big thank you to all the local business for their kind sponsorship.