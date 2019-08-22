Colin Griffin smashes course record

Double Olympian Colin Griffin definitely enjoys running at home as the former racewalker smashed the 10Km course record at last Friday’s Ballinamore AC Festival Road Races.

Colin Griffin has been making considerable progress as a distance runner since his retirement from racewalking six years ago came home in 31.57.00 to smash the Liam Feely’s record of 32.45.00 set in 2014.

It was the most recent of a series of personal bests set by the Ballinamore AC athlete who is preparing for the Dublin and National AAI Marathon over the October Bank Holiday Monday.

It was a good run also by Sligo AC athlete Eamonn McAndrew who stayed with the winner for about a third of the race and finished second in 32.53. Third position was taken by Jacob Buchreiter of North Sligo AC in 36.59.

The event attracted more than a 110 runners from many counties and overseas, producing good competition in pleasant but slightly breezy conditions.

The Ladies 10K was won by North Sligo’s Aisling Van Rensburg in 41.25 while the male and female winners of the 5K were Denis Doonan of Cloone and Aoife Donaghy of DCH respectively.

The new underage 1500m was well contested with Carrick AC’s Declan Kennedy showing his class in winning the U14 Boys event with Niamh Ahern of Ballinamore taking the U14 Girls event. Krists Tarvids of Enniskillen Running Club won the U16 section.

Results

10K: Men: 1 Colin Griffin Ballinamore 31.57, 2 Eamon McAndrew Sligo AC 32.53, 3 Jacob Buchreiter North Sligo 36.59, 4 Raymond Byrne Sligo AC 38.07, 5 Ken Kennedy Carrick AC 58.22, 6 Desmond McCarthyAmare Runners 38.50; V1: Alan Kearns Sligo AC 38.57;V2: Alan Wallace North Sligo 39.21; V3: Jimmy Currid North Sligo 41.09

Women: 1 Aisling Van Rensburg North Sligo AC 41.25, 2 Mary Gilmartin North Sligo 46.59, 3 Karyn Reynolds Bergen Runners 49.19, 4 Siobhan McTague Ballinamore 51.38, 5 Evie O Neill Mohill 52.52, 6 Monica Leydon Swanlinbar 53.41; V1: Orla Murphy Ballinamore 55.11; V2: Yvonne McAllister Ballinamore 53.48

5K: Men: Denis Doonan Cloone 19.32, 2 Gerard Conlon Ballinamore 19.45, 3 Ronan O’Rourke Carrick AC 20.54; U18: Ryan Burns Sweeney Belturbet 22.40; Women: 1 Aoife Donaghy DCH 22.23, 2 Ciara O’Dowd Ballinamore 22.42, 3 Eilis Quinn Ballinamore 23.06; U18: Aideen O’Neill Ballyconnell 25.08

1500m: U14 Boys: (B) 1 Declan Kennedy Carrick AC 5.28, 2 Divis Tarvids Enniskillen Runners 5.42, 3 Mark Ahern Ballinamore AC 5.56; U16 Krists Tarvids Enniskillen Runners 6.19; Girls: U14: 1 Niamh Ahern Ballinamore AC 7.00, 2 Sarah Mullen Carrick AC 7.47, 3 Joanna Daly Annaduff 8.37

l In other news, Carrick AC's Deirdre Martin finished third lady in the Wild Atlantic Way 10 mile road race in Ballina last weekend, covering the tough course in 72 mins.