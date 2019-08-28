Gallery | Autumn Winter fashion on display in Drumkeerin

The annual Drumkeerin Fashion Show has become an important date in the Leitrim social calendar.

As usual this year was no different with styles for casual, formal and occasion on show as we head into the Autumn Winter.

Local models showcased collections from local stores such as EJS's Menswear, Sligo, Manor Fashions from Manorhamilton, Silk N Wolf, Drumshanbo and much more.

The event held on Tuesday, August 20 in the marquee as part of The Drumkeerin Festival was well attended and was compèred by Linda Slevin.

Pictures taken by Willie Donnellan.