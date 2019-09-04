GAA McGovern Aughavas Leitrim GAA Centre of Excellence
A transformation from bare fields to state of the art facility - GALLERY
A look at the transformation of the McGovern Aughavas Leitrim GAA Centre of Excellence down through the years
Next Saturday September 7, is an historic day for Leitrim GAA with the official opening of the new McGovern Aughavas Leitrim GAA Centre of Excellence by GAA President John Horan.
With the help of Leitrim GAA, we present a series of photos showing the transformation of the site from green field to state of the art training facility.
