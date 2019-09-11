Gallery | Farewell function for Fr Fagan and Fr Sexton in Killargue

These pictures were taken at a recent function to mark the departure of Fr Anthony Fagan, after serving four years as Parish Priest in Dromahair and Fr John Sexton, after serving thirteen years as Resident Priest in Killargue.

The function took place on Saturday, August 24, in Killargue Community Centre.

In the most recent round of clerical changes in the Diocese of Kilmore, effective from Saturday, August 31, Fr Fagan was transferred to Knockbride Parish, Co Cavan, as Parish Priest, while Fr Sexton remained on as chaplain and teacher in St Clare's Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton, and became Administrator in Ballaghameehan Parish, in addition.

As a result of these latest changes, Killargue has no resident priest for the first time in nearly two hundred years.