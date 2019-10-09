Glencar/Manorhamilton all set for Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC Final - GALLERY

Next Sunday is County Final day and it seems that Glencar/Manorhamilton have become a fixture on the biggest day for Leitrim club football during the year as they contest their ninth Final in 12 years. Photographer James Molloy visited the club's fantastic new facilities at Boggaun as they prepare for Sunday's showdown with Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's.

