Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's all set for County Final showdown - GALLERY

With the town decked out in Green & Gold, there is no doubt that Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's are looking forward to next Sunday's Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC Final against Glencar/Manorhamilton. Observer photographer Willie Donnellan visited the team's press event to get some great pictures ahead of Sunday's highly anticipated final in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

SEE THIS WEEK'S LEITRIM OBSERVER FOR MORE ON SUNDAY'S COUNTY FINAL