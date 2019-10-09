Leitrim Ladies GFA launch The Kube fundraiser

Leitrim Ladies LGFA launched their Big Fundraiser The Kube on Saturday night in the Lough Allen Hotel Drumshanbo.

All memories of games on the pitch were left behind as players, managers and supporters from all the Ladies clubs in Leitrim have joined together for this fundraiser for Leitrim Ladies Football.

Aidan Herron (Leitrim Ladies chairman) addressed the crowd thanking everyone for the huge effort that has gone into the event scheduled for Saturday October 26, in the Landmark Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon.

All contestants tried their hand at the intricate and fun games that are part of The Kube. The games not as easy as they look on TV and are a test of skill and speed. After a slow start pride came out with people trying to get the best on their club neighbours.

One thing is certain the event itself promises to exciting and fun. Support your friends, family and most importantly Ladies Football in Leitrim on October 26.