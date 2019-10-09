Gallery | VistaMed celebrate 20 years of business in Leitrim

VistaMed Ltd, a leading extrusion and catheter provider to the medical device industry, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

Founded by MD Patrick Mulholland in 1999, VistaMed began its operation from a 12,000 sq ft facility in Rooskey, Co Leitrim.

In 2006, they expanded to Carrick-on-Shannon where they now have two sites, a dedicated R&D Innovation Centre in Attirory and its headquarters on the Castlecarra Road. The company employs over 400 people between its three sites, which now span over 140,000 sq ft and 10 cleanrooms.

The Freudenberg Group, headquartered in Weinheim, Germany, acquired a stake in VistaMed in 2010.

Speaking about it’s 20-year presence in Ireland, at an event to mark their anniversary held in Lough Rynn Castle Hotel, on Friday, October 4, Paddy Mulholland emphasised the team effort and how incredibly proud he is of the achievements to date.

With future growth in the pipeline the successful expansion of the business is set to continue. VistaMed’s longevity has been of substantial economic benefit to the local area and wider region.