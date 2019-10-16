GAA Connacht Gold SFC Final
Spot yourself in the crowd at the Connacht Gold SFC Final - GALLERy
Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada was packed to the gills last Sunday for the 2019 Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Championship Final as Glencar/Manorhamilton claimed their seventh ever title. Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was on hand to capture some great images from the stands during the Senior Final
