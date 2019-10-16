Spot yourself in the crowd at the Connacht Gold SFC Final - GALLERy

Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada was packed to the gills last Sunday for the 2019 Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Championship Final as Glencar/Manorhamilton claimed their seventh ever title. Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was on hand to capture some great images from the stands during the Senior Final

SEE THIS WEEK'S LEITRIM OBSERVER FOR MORE REACTION AND ANALYSIS