GALLERY:Spectacular Pink Ribbon Ladies Luncheon in aid of The Irish Cancer Society in Kilronan Castle

Over 250 ladies attended one of the most glamorous events to hit the North West of Ireland this year on Sunday, October 13.

They came from far and wide to support The Irish Cancer Society and in particular Action Breast Cancer.

The Grand Ballroom was elegantly decorated with lavish floral displays by Feehily's Florist, Sligo.



The event began with pink champagne and canapés for all of the beautiful ladies, followed by a delicious four course Luncheon prepared by Kilronan Castle’s Executive Head Chef David Porter.



Alison Curtis was an incredible host interviewing Michael Doyle from Peter Mark and Amanda from Elemis who gave us top tips for hair, makeup trends and skin care advice.



During lunch Mandy from Catwalk Modelling Agency delivered an excellent Fashion Show as always, with participants including Marian’s of Boyle, Olivia Danielle Athlone, Ej’s Little Sister, Sligo, Laura Hanlon Designer and the incredible Catriona Hanly showcased her new range.



There were some amazing prizes raffled on the day, from overnight stay at Lough Rynn Castle Estate & Gardens, Elemis Gift Sets worth over €250, Blank Canvas sets, Michael Korrs Handbag, Bellamianta Tan Sets and much more.



Sales & Marketing Manager Samantha Keeling says, “Every year I am blown away by the generosity of the ladies that come to this event, as well as our trusted suppliers who sponsor and contribute to this event annually.



“I am also so very proud of the team here at Kilronan Castle Estate & Spa, they all worked extremely hard to make the day the huge success it was, the attention to detail was second to none.



“With over 250 ladies in attendance, who may I say all looked truly beautiful on the day,



“We are absolutely delighted to confirm we raised €8,500, contributing to the €42,500 raised to date, for such a great cause as The Irish Cancer Society and in particular Action Breast Cancer.



“We were overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity and I want to extend our thanks to all parties who supported and participated on the day.”