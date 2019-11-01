GALLERY: Beautiful new book showcases all that Leitrim has to offer visitors

The launch of the highly anticipated Leitrim Photography book took place on Friday evening, October 18 in the Leitrim Design House, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The book started out as an amateur photography competition during the summer of 2018 which saw over 150 individuals entering more than 350 images from all over County Leitrim as well as Mayo, Donegal and Dublin to name a few.

In order to capitalise on the wonderful images submitted and create a photographic publication, local professional photographers were also asked to contribute their images of Leitrim.

The result is a true celebration of County Leitrim, a book that showcases Leitrim with its gentle rolling hills, glens and more waterways than any other county in Ireland, bringing together the best entries and winners from the photography competition alongside images from local photographers.

The launch of the book celebrated the winners of the photo competition, Dervilla Keegan, “Leitrim in the Palm of Your Hands” (1st prize), Paul Gallagher, “Swan and castle silhouette at Tullaghan” (2nd prize) and Breege Golden “The Black Sheep” (3rd prize).

Speaking at the launch Joe Lowe, Head of Enterprise, Local Enterprise Office Leitrim said, “This book captures all angles of life in the county and the reasons why people love their county. It is a fantastic publication and sure to be a bestseller this Christmas”.

Launching the publication, Leas Cathaoirleach, Cllr Sean McGowan said, “I have no doubt that this book will enhance the Leitrim tourism brand as the beautiful images within the pages of this book show how visitors can explore, experience and enjoy the beauty and unspoilt landscape of ‘Lovely Leitrim’.

Competition judge, photographer Brian Farrell, complimented the Local Enterprise Office on all the work that had gone into the publication and outlined that it was a credit to all involved.

A must for your coffee table, this book showcases all that Leitrim has to offer, so that you can explore, experience and enjoy the county. This book is available for €20 from Leitrim Design House, Mulvey’s House of Gifts, The Reading Room, Leitrim County Council reception as well as all local libraries.

Explore, Experience and Enjoy the county through the lens of Leitrim. The competition and publication was supported by Creative Ireland.