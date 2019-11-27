Gallery | Celebrating the best of Leitrim's sporting heroes at annual Sports Star Awards

A wonderful night at the Leitrim Sport Star Awards was the fitting way to remember a wonderful year for Leitrim Sport last Saturday in Lough Rynn Castle & House Hotel.

It’s a cliche to say that everyone was a winner on the night, particularly when honours are being handed out, but as MC John Lynch pointed out, simply being nominated was an honour in itself as Leitrim celebrated its many sporting heroes.

Special guest Jason Black captivated the audience with his tale of overcoming bullying to conquer challenges such as climbing Mount Everest and K2 and surviving death in the jungle by the skin of his teeth, the rapt attention of the crowd really bringing home the power of his story.

Athletics star Gerard O’Donnell won the overall award for the second time after competing in the European Olympic Team Games in Minsk and retaining his National 110m hurdles title for a third year in a row as the list of winners demonstrated a wide variety of sports.

Gerard may have won the overall title but there was no doubting that young Francis Flynn was perhaps the most popular winner as the young Aughnasheelin man shared the Leitrim Observer Unsung Hero Award with Kinlough’s Mark McGowan.

Mark had completed the almost unbelievable DecaIronman challenge which is ten Ironman triathlons on ten consecutive days while Francis has made light of challenges in his life to be a true inspiration for his community and indeed the entire county.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Juvenile Team of the Year: Manorhamilton Rangers under 16s

Sports Individual Junior: Alannah McGuinness

Primary School Teacher: Edel McCartin

Secondary School Teacher: Anthony McDonald

Sports Individual Senior: Colm Moreton

Team of the Year: Leitrim Hurlers Senior Team

Volunteer of the Year: James Junior Hazlett

Special Achievement: Flo Beo Swim team

Coach of the Year: Terry Hyland

Club of the Year: Glencar/ Manorhamilton GAA Club

Unsung Hero winners: Mark McGowan & Francis Flynn

Hall of Fame: Mickey Martin

Leitrim’s Sports Person of the Year 2019: Gerard O’Donnell

Leitrim Sports Partnership would like to congratulate each and every person who was nominated for a Leitrim Sports Star Award, their dedication and hard work in sport recognised by the nomination.

