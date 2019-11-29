Gallery | Noel McPartland feted at launch of 2020 Leitrim Guardian

Noel McPartland was formally named Leitrim Guardian Person of the Year at the launch of the 2020 Leitrim Guardian in The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon last Sunday afternoon.

It was a fitting tribute for the Drumshanbo man who was honoured for his outstanding contribution to his local community and to Co Leitrim itself over many decades.

Noel took over the mantle from last year's winner Seamus O'Rourke.

This year's production is a credit to Editor, Dr Blaithín Gallagher and her committee and editorial team.

It is another bumper edition packed with stories, features, pictures and memories not alone from the year gone by but also from times past.

There are lots of short stories and poems included displaying the very high standard of writing in the county.

A really interesting feature is 'Leitrim Roots of Dublin GAA' where Blaithín Gallagher speaks with Sean Shanley, Chairman of the Dublin County Board and son of the late, great John 'Nipper' Shanley from Annaduff who was a member of the victorious team that captured the county's first Connacht title in 1927.

The Leitrim Guardian is available in shops throughout the county and online from www.leitrimguardian.ie

It retails at€12/$20.