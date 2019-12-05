Gallery | Leitrim Credit Unions award €7,000 to local students

The Leitrim Credit Unions recently announced the winners of the Josie Martin Scholarships.

Seven lucky students from around the county were recently awarded scholarships to the value of €1,000 each, from the Josie Martin Scholarship Fund for 2019/2020.

The scholarships are co-funded by the local Credit Union offices and Leitrim County Enterprise Fund, in support of Leitrim students attending third level education.

The scholarships were formed in memory of the late Josie Martin who played a significant role in the development of the Credit Union movement throughout Leitrim.

Josie also helped establish the Leitrim County Enterprise Fund, which has provided low cost finance to the local business sector, particularly in the 90s, at a time when credit was difficult to secure.

The scholarships bring these two organisations together to honour the late Josie while assisting Leitrim students financially in achieving a third level education.

The presentation took place at The Hive in Carrick-on-Shannon which is now the flagship project of the Leitrim County Enterprise Fund.

Camillus Martin and his wife Maureen represented the Martin Family and presented the awards on the night. Camillus expressed his delight that the fund has continued to acknowledge Josie achievements in supporting this very worthwhile initiative.

He wished all the students every success in their future studies and thanked the local Credit Unions for their support in funding and assistance in administrating the awards.

Joe Lowe, Secretary of the Leitrim County Enterprise Fund, thanked each of the Credit Unions (Annaduff, Ballinamore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Carrigallen, Drumshanbo, Mohill and Manorhamilton) and hoped that the scholarships will assist somewhat in easing the increasing financial burden of third level education.

Sharon Sweeney, on behalf of the local Credit Unions, outlined all the services available to students through their local Credit Union and urged their families to continue to use their local credit union, as it is the most competitive source of finance in the community for all the family needs.

The scholarships were awarded through an open draw process with all applicants having an equal opportunity to win. All applicants were required to be members of their local Credit Union.