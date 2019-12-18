Annaduff win Club of the Year title at Leitrim Scór na nOg Finals

Leitrim Scor na nOg County Final took place last Sunday in the Mayflower, Drumshanbo.

Fionnuala Maxwell hosted the final as Bean an Tí for the stage competition. With entries in all seven categories, it was strong and very entertaining competition. It was fantastic to have some dormant clubs returning to Scór Liatroma aris. Maith sibh go Leir.

The quiz was held in the full table quiz format prior to the stage competition. Annaduff, Fenagh St Caillin's and Carrigallen going head to head for the final 3 rounds of individual questions on stage.

Tight to the bitter end, Carrigallen emerged the winners after the rounds were completed. The Leitrim champions now have to battle it out at the Connacht round for a place in the top three to qualify for the All-Ireland final.

Club of the year was decided by our judging panel with Annaduff winning the Cormac Mac Giolla Shield, Fionnuala Maxwell accepting the award as the clubs Cultural officer which was proudly presented by Ailbhe McGill, Bornacoola.

Leitrim's representatives will go onto compete for a Connacht title in The Town Hall Claremorris, Mayo on Saturday January 11, at 2.30pm.

The quiz will be held on the same day prior to the stage competition in Claremorris GAA grounds, with a time to be confirmed.

Leitrim will be hoping for winners to take part in the All-Ireland final to be held on February 1, in the INEC Killarney.

Results as follows:

Quiz: Carrigallen

Rince Foirne: St Mary's Kiltoghert

Solo Singing: Caoimhe Mooney Annaduff

Recitation: Michael Connorton St Mary's Kiltoghert

Ballad Group: Annaduff

Nuachleas: Mohill

Instrumental Music: Kiltubrid

Set Dance: Annaduff

Club of the year: Annaduff