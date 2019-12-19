Gallery | Minister Eoghan Murphy officially opens Ballinamore and Drumshanbo fire stations

Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy performed the honours, officially opening Ballinamore and Drumshanbo fire stations last Monday.

More than €600,000 in capital funding was allocated by his department for an extension of Drumshanbo's fire station and the total reconstruction of Ballinamore fire station.

The projects were carried out by Carrick-na-Brack Developments Ltd, a Leitrim based company.

Last Monday, December 16, Minister Murphy performed the official opening ceremonies at the new fire stations.

As well as the current members of the fire service in Drumshanbo and Ballinamore many of the retired former members and their families were also in attendance together with local councillors and council officials.

Commenting Leitrim County Council Cathaoirleach, Cllr Enda McGloin said “I compliment the director of services, Vincent Dwyer and the chief fire officer, Finian Joyce and his staff for their efforts in developing the fire station infrastructure in the county and for securing the necessary funding for the two projects”.

Lar Power, Leitrim County Council chief executive expressed his thanks to “the current fire service staff, and indeed former members, and their families for their commitment and contribution to their local communities over many years and I wish them well in the years ahead.”

His words were echoed by Vincent Dwyer, Director of Services who noted this follows funding of €90,000 for two fire service vehicles procured earlier this year.

Chief fire officer, Finian Joyce added that “The new stations will improve the effectiveness of our fire crews in dealing with all types of incidents”. He thanked Davitt Planning and Design Ltd and his staff as well as the contractor involved in the two projects.