Gallery | Sod turning and ribbons cut on Carrick-on-Shannon, Drumshanbo and Rooskey social housing projects

The sod was turned on the construction of 27 social houses at the new Pairceanna an Baile development in Townparks, Carrick-on-Shannon on Monday.

The scheme which is being constructed by Kilcawley Construction Ltd has a construction budget of approximately €6m and comprises six semi-detached single storey two-bed units; one detached single storey two-bed unit; 12 semi-detached two storey two-bed units and eight semi-detached two storey three-bed units.

The programme for the project will see the development substantially completed by the end of 2020.

Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy turned the sod on the project and he also then went on to cut the ribbon to mark the official opening of the recently completed turnkey development at Knockmacrory Heights, Rooskey which consists of seven four-bedroom houses.

The contractor for this project was Setia Construction and Minister Murphy met with and handed over the keys to a number of the new tenants at the officially opening.

In a busy day of official duties, Minister Murphy also officially opened the Cnoc an Luir development in Drumshanbo where Tuath Housing, in partnership with Leitrim County Council, have just completed the delivery of 10 three-bedroom houses which will be occupied before Christmas.

The minister also acknowledged the recently completed and tenanted turnkey development at Radharc an Baile, Drumshanbo where Leitrim County Council, working with the contractor EVB Construction Ltd, delivered nine, three-bedroom social houses.

Speaking at the at the sod turning in Carrick-on -Shannon Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council, Cllr Enda McGloin said: “The provision and maintenance of good quality safe homes is a core objective of the Council's vision for Co Leitrim over the coming years. The elected members working in conjunction with the executive are determined to meet the overall targets set for Co Leitrim set by the minister's department under the Rebuilding Ireland Strategy.

“It is my intention as Cathaoirleach that the council will work collaboratively with other key stakeholders in the housing sector and ultimately deliver for those who require assistance in securing lifelong homes for themselves and their families.”

Lar Power, chief executive of Leitrim County Council added: “The projects just launched and completed have a budget of approximately €12m and will provide 53 homes. I wish to thank Minister Murphy and the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government for the funding and assistance received to date. Leitrim County Council will continue to identify current and future needs, secure the requisite funding and expeditiously deliver social housing for those that have an approved housing need in Co Leitrim”.