Gallery | Drumreilly principal Clare McLoughlin retires

Following 16 years in the role Clare McLoughlin recently retired as principal of St Mary’s NS, Drumreilly.

Since her appointment as school principal in 2003, Clare has been responsible for the ongoing development of the school to its present outstanding status.

To mark Clare's retirement a special Mass, celebrated by Fr Denis Murray (Carrigallen) and Fr Pat Murphy (Mohill), was held in Drumreilly National School.

Huge numbers of past and present pupils, parents, grandparents, staff and members of the community came out to show their respect and gratitude for a much loved teacher and principal.

Speaker after speaker praised her for her huge contribution to school life.

Today the school excels academically and culturally and has a happy, relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.

Clare grew up in Gortletteragh and is married to Padraig McLoughlin, from Mohill, they have four children - Darren, Sinead, Louise and Alan.

She trained as a primary teacher in Carysfort College, Dublin, her teaching career began in Knockcommon in Co Meath.

Over the course of her career Clare has also worked in Drumeela and Ballinamore before settling in Drumreilly where she became principal when Anna Mae Denneny retired.

During the last 36 years, Clare has been known for the energy, inspiration and kindness that she brought to the classroom, she is hugely respectful of her students and their potential.

Clare always encouraged the children academically but she also encouraged them in the arts and sports too. Under her guidance pupils had great success in football, art competitions, School Scór, chess and athletics to name a few.

Her staff, both past and present, have always appreciated her warm character and her kind words of encouragement. As school principal, she has carried out her duties in an exemplary manner and will be greatly missed by pupils, staff and the wider school community.

Clare was wished all the very best for a happy, healthy retirement from many people including Fr Denis Murray, former principal Mrs Anna Mae Denneny and Mr Des Donegan, Chairperson of the Board of Management.

The staff of the school and the Parents Association made a presentation to Clare.

The board of management, parents and staff thanked Mrs McLoughlin for her many years of service to the school and wished her a happy, fulfilling retirement with her husband Padraig, children, grandchildren and extended family.

We would also like to congratulate Clare’s successor Kieran Conefrey and wish him many years of happiness and success at the helm of Drumreilly National School.