St Joseph's Ladies celebrate three-in-a-row success in style - GALLERY

St Joseph's Ladies celebrated winning the Leitrim Ladies Senior Football Championship title for the third year in a row at their Dinner Dance in the Slieve Russell Hotel on Sunday December 28, 2019. Special guests were former Waterford Ladies star Michelle Ryan and her father Michael who led Waterford to All-Ireland success as a manager and Willie Donnellan was there to capture some great images from the night.
