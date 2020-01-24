Gallery | Croke Park launch of Leitrim Supporter's Club a Leitrim celebration in every sense

It is almost a cliche at his stage but once again, last Thursday's launch of the 2020 Leitrim Supporters' Club in Croke Park was a celebration of all things Leitrim, be it gaelic football, hurling business or music.

The Mulligan family brought a packed evening's entertainment to a close with a fantastic performance of the finest traditional music that Leitrim can produce and it was a fitting end to a tremendous evening.

New County Board chairman Enda Stenson gave a fair indication of what representing Leitrim means to him in an emotional speech, one that captured the attention of a crowd drawn almost fifty-fifty from home based and Dublin based Leitrim exiles.

Manager Terry Hyland outlined the plans for the season, showing lot of optimism despite the result against Roscommon in the FBD League the previous Sunday, demonstrating the short of self-belief necessary to overcome adversity and build for the future.

MC Colin Regan drew out some lovely stories from special guests Sean McGoldrick and Noel McPartland, two very different fields of business and sports reporting but fascinating and entertaining.

Of course, the main business of the evening was to launch the 2020 Leitrim Supporters Club and the tremendous work done by the club was highlighted once more, the “Help Build the Wall” campaign the latest success in a line of successes going back 38 years.

But it was the sight of Leitrim people, long exiled from their native place, turning out in huge numbers, time and time again, to support their home county, to meet old friends and to show their pride in their county that is the real highlight of this fabulous night in Croke Park.