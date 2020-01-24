Gallery | Glencar/ Manorhamilton celebrate another successful at their golden jubilee celebrations

Glencar/Manorhamilton GAA club enjoyed an absolutely superb night at their Jubilee Dinner Dance on Saturday night in the Landmark Hotel with players and their families, club officials, supporters, sponsors all joining together to celebrate 50 years of our club and an amazing 2019 when they captured both the Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Football Championship and the Vistamed Leitrim Junior A Football Championship titles.

Special thanks to Ciaran Kelly and all the staff at the Landmark hotel for ensuring every need was met and to band Sundown and DJ Tommy Finan for providing excellent entertainment and Gareth Foley (Foley's Buses) for ensuring everyone was transported safely.

The Senior and Junior A teams received their coveted championship medals on the night whilst we also unveiled the 2019 club award winners.

Congratulations again to:

Young Hurler - Michael O'Brien

Ladies Young Footballer - Leah Fox

Young Footballer - Donnacha Devaney

Junior B Footballer Diarmuid Reilly

Junior A Footballer - Brendan Byrne

Senior Footballer - Conor Dolan

Ladies Senior Footballer - Cammie McPartland

Most Valued Hurler - Gavin O'Hagan and Martin Feeney

Club Person of the Year - Phil Flynn and Collette Fox.

Presentations were also made to the Senior Ladies Management team (Padhraic Corrigan and John Sheridan) in recognition of all their work and dedication to the ladies senior team in 2019 and to the Senior Mens Management team (Shane Ward, Kieran Fox and Patrick McMorrow) who led Glencar/Manorhamilton to their seventh senior championship title.

The night finished perfectly with a DVD capturing the highlights from the club's 50th celebrations on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

A weekend and a year to remember for sure.